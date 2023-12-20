Francesca Scaglia Responsabile Direzione Rischi CDP

CDP: Francesca Scaglia è stata nominata nuova Responsabile della Direzione Rischi della società con sede a Roma. Francesca Scaglia assumerà la guida della Direzione Rischi di Cassa Depositi e Prestiti a fine gennaio 2024. Scaglia vanta una ventennale esperienza nel comparto bancario. Ha ricoperto ruoli di rilievo prima in Unicredit e successivamente in Banco Desio.

Chi è Francesca Scaglia la nuova responsabile rischi di CDP

Nel suo percorso professionale ha maturato una solida esperienza nel settore della gestione dei rischi. Attualmente riveste il ruolo di Chief Risk Officer in Banco Desio.

During my career I’ve always worked in financial markets, starting from investment banking, finance and treasury then moving to the risk area. After almost 20 years in a global international bank, with a very specialistic role, I’m now responsible for the whole Risk function in a local bank, which is on the path of renovation and modernization.

We have been authorized the first Pooled AIRB model in Italy, we are enhancing the operational and IT risks framework to become a modern local bank focused on its strong relationship with customers. ESG risks are under analysis to define the bank’s approach, while the external regulation develops.

With strong technical and quantitative skills, my natural attitude is to find and propose new solutions to improve company’s efficiency and accuracy. I am very effective in leading people to results, driving my team members throughout problem solving and new proposals as well as in managing relationship with external and internal counterparties.

Specialization: Credit Risk, Operational Risk, Liquidity Risk, Market Risk, Finance&Treasury, ALM, Project Management, Financial Derivatives, People Management.