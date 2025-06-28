Tracks II: The Lost Albums, il segreto più grande di Springsteen

«Ho suonato questa musica per me stesso e per pochi amici intimi. Ora siete voi a poterla ascoltare», Bruce Springsteen.
IL COFANETTO-EVENTO: SETTE ALBUM MAI PUBBLICATI PRIMA
E’ uscito per Sony Music l’attesissimo box “Tracks II: The Lost Albums“, una collezione straordinaria di 83 brani composti tra il 1983 e il 2018. Settantaquattro dei quali mai ascoltati prima. Un viaggio inedito lungo 35 anni dell’universo musicale del Boss, disponibile in versione 9 LP, 7 CD e in digitale.
Tra garage rock e ballate cinematografiche, atmosfere lo-fi, suoni synth e folk polveroso, i sette album offrono uno sguardo affascinante sulle mille sfaccettature di Springsteen.
I SETTE ALBUM DIMENTICATI: TRACKLIST UFFICIALI
LA Garage Sessions ’83
Follow That Dream
Don’t Back Down On Our Love
Little Girl Like You
Johnny Bye Bye
Sugarland
Seven Tears
Fugitive’s Dream
Black Mountain Ballad
Jim Deer
County Fair
My Hometown
One Love
Don’t Back Down
Richfield Whistle
The Klansman
Unsatisfied Heart (focus track)
Shut Out The Light
Fugitive’s Dream (Ballad)
Streets of Philadelphia Sessions
Blind Spot
Maybe I Don’t Know You
Something In The Well
Waiting On The End Of The World
The Little Things
We Fell Down
One Beautiful Morning
Between Heaven and Earth
Secret Garden
The Farewell Party
Faithless
The Desert (Instrumental)
Where You Goin’, Where You From
Faithless
All God’s Children
A Prayer By The River (Instrumental)
God Sent You
Goin’ To California
The Western Sea (Instrumental)
My Master’s Hand
Let Me Ride
My Master’s Hand (Theme)
Somewhere North of Nashville
Repo Man
Tiger Rose
Poor Side of Town
Delivery Man
Under A Big Sky
Detail Man
Silver Mountain
Janey Don’t You Lose Heart
You’re Gonna Miss Me When I’m Gone
Stand On It
Blue Highway
Somewhere North of Nashville
Inyo
Inyo
Indian Town
Adelita
The Aztec Dance
The Lost Charro
Our Lady of Monroe
El Jardinero
One False Move
Ciudad Juarez
When I Build My Beautiful House
Twilight Hours
Sunday Love
Late in the Evening
Two of Us
Lonely Town
September Kisses
Twilight Hours
I’ll Stand By You
High Sierra
Sunliner
Another You
Dinner at Eight
Follow The Sun
Perfect World
I’m Not Sleeping
Idiot’s Delight
Another Thin Line
The Great Depression
Blind Man
Rain In The River
If I Could Only Be Your Lover
Cutting Knife
You Lifted Me Up
Perfect World
“Lost And Found: Selections from The Lost Albums” Una selezione di 20 brani in formato 2 LP o 1 CD, per chi vuole assaporare l’essenza di questo tesoro.
Include:
Libro rilegato in tessuto (100 pagine)
Note di Erik Flannigan
Prefazione firmata da Springsteen
Immagini d’archivio rare
In arrivo i due concerti italiani del tour “The Land of Hope & Dreams” – Milano, Stadio San Siro – 30 giugno e 3 luglio 2025. 40° anniversario del primo storico concerto italiano di Springsteen (21 giugno 1985).