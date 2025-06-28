Tracks II: The Lost Albums, il segreto più grande di Springsteen

«Ho suonato questa musica per me stesso e per pochi amici intimi. Ora siete voi a poterla ascoltare», Bruce Springsteen.

IL COFANETTO-EVENTO: SETTE ALBUM MAI PUBBLICATI PRIMA

E’ uscito per Sony Music l’attesissimo box “Tracks II: The Lost Albums“, una collezione straordinaria di 83 brani composti tra il 1983 e il 2018. Settantaquattro dei quali mai ascoltati prima. Un viaggio inedito lungo 35 anni dell’universo musicale del Boss, disponibile in versione 9 LP, 7 CD e in digitale.

Tra garage rock e ballate cinematografiche, atmosfere lo-fi, suoni synth e folk polveroso, i sette album offrono uno sguardo affascinante sulle mille sfaccettature di Springsteen.

I SETTE ALBUM DIMENTICATI: TRACKLIST UFFICIALI

LA Garage Sessions ’83

Follow That Dream

Don’t Back Down On Our Love

Little Girl Like You

Johnny Bye Bye

Sugarland

Seven Tears

Fugitive’s Dream

Black Mountain Ballad

Jim Deer

County Fair

My Hometown

One Love

Don’t Back Down

Richfield Whistle

The Klansman

Unsatisfied Heart (focus track)

Shut Out The Light

Fugitive’s Dream (Ballad)

Streets of Philadelphia Sessions

Blind Spot

Maybe I Don’t Know You

Something In The Well

Waiting On The End Of The World

The Little Things

We Fell Down

One Beautiful Morning

Between Heaven and Earth

Secret Garden

The Farewell Party

Faithless

The Desert (Instrumental)

Where You Goin’, Where You From

Faithless

All God’s Children

A Prayer By The River (Instrumental)

God Sent You

Goin’ To California

The Western Sea (Instrumental)

My Master’s Hand

Let Me Ride

My Master’s Hand (Theme)

Somewhere North of Nashville

Repo Man

Tiger Rose

Poor Side of Town

Delivery Man

Under A Big Sky

Detail Man

Silver Mountain

Janey Don’t You Lose Heart

You’re Gonna Miss Me When I’m Gone

Stand On It

Blue Highway

Somewhere North of Nashville

Inyo

Inyo

Indian Town

Adelita

The Aztec Dance

The Lost Charro

Our Lady of Monroe

El Jardinero

One False Move

Ciudad Juarez

When I Build My Beautiful House

Twilight Hours

Sunday Love

Late in the Evening

Two of Us

Lonely Town

September Kisses

Twilight Hours

I’ll Stand By You

High Sierra

Sunliner

Another You

Dinner at Eight

Follow The Sun

Perfect World

I’m Not Sleeping

Idiot’s Delight

Another Thin Line

The Great Depression

Blind Man

Rain In The River

If I Could Only Be Your Lover

Cutting Knife

You Lifted Me Up

Perfect World

“Lost And Found: Selections from The Lost Albums” Una selezione di 20 brani in formato 2 LP o 1 CD, per chi vuole assaporare l’essenza di questo tesoro.

Libro rilegato in tessuto (100 pagine)

Note di Erik Flannigan

Prefazione firmata da Springsteen

Immagini d’archivio rare

In arrivo i due concerti italiani del tour “The Land of Hope & Dreams” – Milano, Stadio San Siro – 30 giugno e 3 luglio 2025. 40° anniversario del primo storico concerto italiano di Springsteen (21 giugno 1985).