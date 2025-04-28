Dassault Aviation signs Rafale Marine contract with India

Dassault Aviation has finalized an Inter-Governmental Agreement between India and France, officially securing India’s acquisition of 26 Rafale Marine fighter jets for the Indian Navy. The signing, attended by Chairman & CEO Éric Trappier, marks a significant milestone in the strategic defense cooperation between the two nations.

India’s first Rafale Marine fleet outside France

This contract follows the July 2023 selection of the Rafale Marine after an international consultation, making India the first nation outside France to deploy this advanced naval aircraft. The agreement underscores India’s confidence in the jet’s capabilities and its commitment to expanding operational use across defense forces.

The acquisition further strengthens India-France strategic ties, reinforcing the Rafale’s role in national sovereignty. It highlights Dassault Aviation’s long-standing commitment to supporting Indian forces since the induction of the Toofany fighter seven decades ago. Additionally, Dassault continues to contribute to India’s “Make in India” and “Skill India” initiatives, ensuring sustained technological collaboration.

Enhanced capabilities for the Indian armed forces

With this latest addition, the Indian Navy will benefit from the combat experience of the French Navy, which already operates the Rafale Marine. Alongside the 36 Rafale jets currently in service with the Indian Air Force, the new fleet will bolster India’s air combat superiority and reinforce its position as a key global player in defense.

Dassault Aviation’s commitment to India

Éric Trappier, Chairman & CEO of Dassault Aviation, expressed his gratitude: “On behalf of Dassault Aviation and its partners, I thank the Indian authorities for their confidence in us. We stand firmly by India’s side in strengthening its sovereign power, addressing strategic challenges, and shaping its ambitious future vision.”

About Dassault Aviation

With over 10,000 aircraft delivered across 90 countries, Dassault Aviation is a globally recognized leader in military and civil aerospace. From the Rafale fighter to the Falcon business jet, military drones, and space systems, the company continues to innovate in cutting-edge technology.

2024 Sales: €6.2 billion

Employees: 14,600

This new Rafale Marine contract solidifies Dassault’s growing presence in India, contributing to its defense modernization and global security initiatives.