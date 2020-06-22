ServiceNow to Acquire Configuration Data Management Pioneer Sweagle

ServiceNow the leading digital workflow company making work, work better for people, today announced it has signed an agreement to acquire Sweagle, a Belgium-based configuration data management company.

The transaction will extend ServiceNow’s DevOps and IT Operations Management (ITOM) capabilities, giving customers the ability to leverage machine learning to identify and help prevent potential misconfigurations from causing outages in production and speeding up remediation.

COVID-19 has magnified the importance for organizations to quickly adapt technology to meet changing customer and employee needs.

Sweagle provides a single source of truth for configuration data that is otherwise spread across many tools.

With Sweagle, ServiceNow customers can identify and intercept application and infrastructure inconsistencies during agile development cycles.

“With capabilities for configuration data management from Sweagle, we will empower DevOps teams to deliver application and infrastructure changes more rapidly while reducing risk,” said RJ Jainendra, vice president and general manager of DevOps and IT Business Management at ServiceNow. “

Sweagle also brings deep DevOps talent to ServiceNow. Both founders are pioneers in configuration data management, and we are honored to have this talent join our team as we continue to help customers compete and win in a digital economy.”

Along with its DevOps and IT Operations Management Health solutions, Sweagle will help accelerate ServiceNow’s newly introduced Service Graph roadmap by managing configuration data for public and private cloud environments and modern application architectures, like microservices, containers, and serverless computing. As organizations focus on delivering great experiences to employees and customers, they often must navigate 50,000 or more configuration data items to make a single enterprise application work correctly.

With Sweagle, ServiceNow customers can quickly deploy applications and infrastructure as code changes more frequently on a single data platform.

“Today, configuration data is as important as having good code – and this is the foundation that Sweagle was built on,” said Mark Verstockt, CEO and co-founder of Sweagle.

“We are proud to join ServiceNow as it continues to enable digital transformation and drive customer success. Every day something goes wrong in a company related to bad configuration data. Together, we can help customers deliver higher-quality applications without the need for manual work, all while reducing cost.”

Sweagle was founded in 2017 by CEO Mark Verstockt and CTO Benny Van de Sompele.

ServiceNow expects to complete the acquisition at the beginning of Q3 2020. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.