Rebuild style. E’ tempo di rigenerazione

It’s time for another Redline Rebuild time-lapse video! You saw us pull our 1950 Chevrolet 3600 truck from the woods earlier this summer. And you watched as we attempted (successfully!) to get the rusty, grimy inline-6 engine running before we dismantled it. After a few small issues with a cracked head and an oversized piston, our little Chevy 216 Stovebolt engine is finally back together with a fresh coat of paint and ready to be fired up (for real) for the first time in decades. Watch the entire process unfold in our unique Redline Rebuild style.

