Home / Videogallery / Rebuild style. E’ tempo di rigenerazione

Rebuild style. E’ tempo di rigenerazione

It’s time for another Redline Rebuild time-lapse video! You saw us pull our 1950 Chevrolet 3600 truck from the woods earlier this summer. And you watched as we attempted (successfully!) to get the rusty, grimy inline-6 engine running before we dismantled it. After a few small issues with a cracked head and an oversized piston, our little Chevy 216 Stovebolt engine is finally back together with a fresh coat of paint and ready to be fired up (for real) for the first time in decades. Watch the entire process unfold in our unique Redline Rebuild style.

Share
Top